Here are the 10 best public middle schools in the San Antonio area, according to Niche

SAN ANTONIO – Middle school can be tough for many kids, but some San Antonio schools are getting accolades for being the best in the San Antonio area.

Niche has released its list of best public middle schools for 2022. Niche is a company that gathers and analyzes data, reviews and surveys to come up with rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.

A charter school took the top spot in the rankings for middle schools in the San Antonio area and North East Independent School District is the only district to have two schools listed in the top 10.

Here is Niche’s list of the top 10 middle schools in the San Antonio area by rank:

The rankings were determined after analyzing survey responses from students, parents and alumni in addition to “quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities, and more,” according to Niche’s website.

For the 2022 rankings, Niche reduced the importance of test scores by one-third compared to previous years.

Officials with Niche said the methodology was changed for several reasons, including an acknowledgment of socioeconomic and racial disparities perpetuated by standardized tests, the challenges of making appointments for in-person testing due to COVID-19 and an increasing number of educational institutions adopting test-optional policies.

For a full list of the best public middle schools in the San Antonio-area based on Niche’s rankings, click here.

