How to get your COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at the Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – The Metropolitan Health District will begin offering the Pfizer vaccine booster shot at the Alamodome to those who are eligible for added protection against COVID-19.

Starting Wednesday, people 65 and older, and adults 18 and older who are considered to be at high risk of severe illness from the virus, will be eligible. That includes people with underlying medical conditions and individuals at an increased risk due to their occupational or institutional settings.

Those eligible can get the shot at the Alamodome drive-thru vaccine clinic from noon-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. No appointment is necessary, but people can book a spot online.

Individuals will need to take their immunization cards to confirm their two previous inoculations. The booster shot will only be given six months after the person was fully vaccinated.

Booster shots will also be given at Metro Health pop-up clinics. Those receiving their third dose will not be eligible for a free $100 H-E-B gift card.

“Although we will provide booster shots to eligible people at the Alamodome, we want to remind the public they can get a booster shot at their doctor’s office, pharmacies and from other medical providers,” Claude A. Jacob, Metro Health director, said. “I also want to remind everyone of the importance of beginning their vaccine series. You are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 if you are unvaccinated. Please take the time to get vaccinated to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

