These are the 10 best public elementary schools in the San Antonio area, according to Niche

Students backpacks sit in their cubbies at Blanco Vista Elementary School in San Marcos on Aug. 23, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Elementary school is a big milestone for many kids and some San Antonio schools are getting kudos for being the best in the area.

Niche recently released its list of best public elementary schools for 2022. Niche is a company that gathers and analyzes data, reviews and surveys to come up with rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.

The top two elementary schools in the San Antonio area, based on Niche’s ratings, are both charter schools. North East Independent School District had three schools on the list, while Alamo Heights, Boerne, Comal and Randolph Field school districts each had one.

Here is Niche’s list of the top 10 elementary schools in the San Antonio area by rank:

The rankings were determined after analyzing survey responses from students, parents and alumni in addition to “quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities, and more,” according to Niche’s website.

For the 2022 rankings, Niche reduced the importance of test scores by one-third compared to previous years.

Officials with Niche said the methodology was changed for several reasons, including an acknowledgment of socioeconomic and racial disparities perpetuated by standardized tests, the challenges of making appointments for in-person testing due to COVID-19 and an increasing number of educational institutions adopting test-optional policies.

