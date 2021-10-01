Mostly Cloudy icon
Funeral services announced for San Antonio Park Police officer who died of COVID-19

Officer Jay Peña passed away last Sunday morning from the virus

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, police, Palm Beach County, officer, coronavirus
Pictured is San Antonio Park Police Officer Jay Peña. (San Antonio Park Police/KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Park Police announced funeral service plans for an officer who recently succumbed to complications of COVID-19.

Officer Jay Peña died last Sunday morning from the virus. He has served with the park police department since 2012, according to officials.

The funeral services will include the following:

  • A rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Porter Loring Chapel at 1101 McCullough.
  • On Thursday, Oct. 7 at 9 a.m., a procession will be held from Porter Loring Chapel to St. John Berchmans Catholic Church on Cupples Road according to Park Police.
  • Mass will begin at 10 a.m. at St. John Berchmans Catholic Church and the interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.

Officer Peña was first assigned to the Park Police C.O.R.E. Unit at the start of his career.

Park police issued a statement when he passed away, and said Peña “served the citizens of San Antonio with dignity” and was “an asset to the department.”

“Officer Peña will be deeply missed,” the Park Police Department said. “Our sincere thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Peña’s family and friends during this time.”

