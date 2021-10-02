Small plane crashes on Chambers County highway after Rice Festival Parade, deputies say

A small plane crashed in Winnie following the city’s Rice Festival Parade Saturday morning, according to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m., on Highway 124 near Broadway Avenue.

According to KSAT’s sister station KPRC, the plane was used as a float in the parade, but after it ended, the pilot opted to fly it back to the airport instead of towing it.

That’s when the plane took off from the street and moments later, it smashed into a traffic signal and went down.

You can watch video of the crash here, shared by the CCSO, but the footage may be disturbing for some.

No injuries were reported, although the aircraft was significantly damaged, according to deputies. Authorities said they believe strong winds were a factor in the crash.

KPRC reports the pilot was taken to an area hospital as a precaution but is okay.

The roads have since reopened in the area. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

