Woman injured in apparent road rage shooting on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was injured in an apparent road rage shooting on the East Side overnight, and San Antonio police are still searching for the shooter.

The incident happened around 1:54 a.m., Saturday, on I-10 and Houston Street.

Police said the woman, 42, was heading eastbound on I-10 when another vehicle pulled up next to her.

The woman and the other driver began to argue when the situation escalated. The other driver pulled a gun and fired several shots toward the woman’s vehicle, according to officials.

One of the bullets struck the woman in her leg, police said. Still, she managed to get away from the other vehicle and exited on Houston Street.

A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy noticed the woman’s vehicle parked at the intersection with her car door open.

When the deputy approached, they noticed the woman had been shot and called SAPD for assistance, according to officials.

The woman was treated at the scene and then was taken to Downtown Baptist in stable condition, police said.

A description of the shooter isn’t available at this time, but the investigation continues.

