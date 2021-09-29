San Antonio police look for murder suspect wanted for shooting on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in locating a murder suspect.

Luis Angel Alvarado, 21, is wanted for the shooting death of Santos Cedillo, 31, on Sept. 20. Cedillo was shot following an argument in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Somerset Road, police said.

Alvarado has distinctive facial tattoos.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call SAPD homicide detectives at 210-207-7635 and reference the case number, SAPD21187150.

