Man shot, killed in parking lot of Southwest Side apartment complex, police say

A man was shot and killed at the Granada Apartments in the 1400 block of Somerset Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect following a fatal shooting at a Southwest Side apartment complex late Monday night.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the Granada Apartments in the 1400 block of Somerset Road, not far far from South Zarzamora Street after receiving word of gunfire.

According to police, the victim, a man in his 30s, had gotten into an altercation with the suspect in the parking lot of the apartment complex just before the shooting.

Police said at some point during the argument the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the man. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, described as a younger man with tattoos on his face, fled in a four-door Lincoln sedan, police said. At this time, he has not been found.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call. SAPD did not say what the argument was about. The name of the man killed has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.