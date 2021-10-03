Don’t miss these taco deals in San Antonio on National Taco Day

SAN ANTONIO – Let’s be honest, who doesn’t love tacos? The only thing better than eating a taco is getting one for free.

Monday is National Taco Day and here’s where you can score some freebies around San Antonio.

Taco Bell- Get a free taco when you spend a minimum of a $1 purchase on the Taco Bell app.

Taco Cabana- You can grab a shredded chicken, ground beef or bean and cheese for only $1 at Taco Cabana.

Torchy’s Tacos - Sign up for the “Taco Junkies” rewards club to get a freebie on National Taco Day.

El Pollo Loco - Reward members will receive a BOGO coupon for crunchy tacos. In addition, every crunchy taco purchase will come with a free Mexican Coke.

Chuy’s - You can add a crispy or soft taco to entrée for $1. But wait, if you dress up like a taco, you will get a free entrée on National Taco Day.

Taco Palenque - If you order on the app or online, you can treat yourself to a Casero Taco for just $2.19 on National Taco Day!

We’ll add more restaurants to this list as more deals become available! Let us know your favorite taco joints in the comments!

