San Antonio Fire Department releases cartoon PSA for Fire Prevention Week

Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 3-9

SAN ANTONIO – In time for Fire Prevention Week, the San Antonio Fire Department has released a public safety announcement for children.

SAFD teamed up with Megaphonic Creative for this year’s campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”

The campaign aims to teach children about the importance of smoke alarms.

“Children can learn to sleep through the noises of life; dishwashers, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, television sets, and many other types of noise,” SAFD says. “Help them learn the sounds of fire safety.”

SAFD says when a child hears a fire alarm go off, they should find a safe place outside a find a grown-up.

Here are some other tips for Fire Prevention Week, which runs from Sunday through Saturday.

