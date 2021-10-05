‘New You’: Switch up your routine with outdoor workouts at San Antonio Botanical Garden

Even though many people have gotten back into their gym routines, the San Antonio Botanical Garden is still a place to switch things up when it comes to burning calories.

Even though many people have gotten back into their gym routines, the San Antonio Botanical Garden is still a place to switch things up when it comes to burning calories.

SAN ANTONIO – At the start of the pandemic, gym gurus were forced to find fitness opportunities outside of the gym.

Some turned to at-home workouts while others took to the trails. For most, the outdoors was the safest place to be. Even though many people have gotten back into their gym routines, the San Antonio Botanical Garden, or SABOT, is still a place to switch things up when it comes to burning calories.

“We love to be outside, especially during COVID. It really showed us that we can think outside the box. You can get outside and do things and still be fit without the constraints of a gym,” said Laura Reifenrath of Tribe Fitness.

Reifenrath coaches the ‘Trek and Tone’ class at the gardens each Saturday.

What is ‘Trek and Tone’? It’s a group fitness class made up of interval walking or running with strength training circuits in between each lap. The program was designed specifically for the partnership with the gardens.

Ad

“No two classes are the same. The entirety of the garden, 30 acres, is utilized. So each week there’s a different location for our classes,” explained Katrina Flores, Culinary and Wellness program specialist with the SABOT. “Our instructors really work hard to design the classes where all fitness levels are welcome.”

According to Reifenrath, the goal of the class is to show that lifting weights or hitting the gym isn’t the only way to be healthy and active.

“We’re here to show you things you can do with just your body, things you can do with a simple resistance band to see improvements and gain muscle strength,” she said. “You need to find fitness that works for you. If you’re not happy doing what you’re doing, you’re not going to stick with it.”

SABOT also offers yoga classes both in the morning and evening. Here’s a link to their fitness schedule and reservations.