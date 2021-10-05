WATCH: Bexar Facts releases latest poll, gauging opinions of local voters

SAN ANTONIO – The results of the latest Bexar Facts-KSAT-San Antonio Report poll were released on Tuesday, giving people a glimpse into what Bexar County voters think of the latest issues affecting the community.

At 10 a.m., KSAT 12 News Anchor Steve Spriester will go over the results with pollster Dave Metz. The discussion will be livestreamed in this article.

The polling, which took place over phone and email in English and Spanish between Sept. 21 and Sept. 27, gauged the opinions of 602 Bexar County voters.

The results showed growing disapproval for Gov. Greg Abbott, but high approval for local leaders like San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

Bexar Facts conducts quarterly nonpartisan polling throughout the year to get a deeper understanding of issues that drive our community, enabling us to foster a more engaging conversation across the greater San Antonio area.

The polls include questions about local issues — ranging from water and transportation to affordable housing and education — as well as voter confidence in local and state officials.

Explore the latest poll results on the Bexar Facts website.