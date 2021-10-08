Canary Island descendants in San Antonio asking for community’s help to aid La Palma after volcano errupts

Smoke rises on the horizon as lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Wednesday Oct. 6, 2021. A volcano that has destroyed nearly 1,000 buildings on a Spanish island increased its explosive power, roaring louder and spewing thicker lava flowing out of its main vent. The eruption started on Sept. 19 and has forced the evacuation of over 6,000 residents of the island of La Palma. (AP Photo/Daniel Roca)

SAN ANTONIO – Lava continues to flow out of a volcano in the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma, destroying homes and impacting businesses. It may seem a long way away, but the area holds a special connection to San Antonio, which is why a local nonprofit is hoping the community can help those in need.

A small group of pioneers traveled from the Canary Islands before landing in Mexico and traveling up to what we now know today as San Antonio in 1731. Soon after, a town began to form, and the birth of San Antonio began.

It’s why the Canary Islands Descendants Association in San Antonio is hoping the community can help those left struggling as they deal with the volcano that began erupting on Sept. 19.

The association is collecting monetary donations and says 100% of those donations will be used to help those in La Palma.

For more information, email ftbustillo@gmail.com or call (713) 302-0257. Click here to donate.

