San Antonio man arrested, charged with murder in connection with fatal West Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A 49-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting that left another man dead at his West Side home last month, according to San Antonio police.

Jesse Granado is charged with murder after he shot and killed 39-year-old David Cortinas, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police were called around 6 p.m., September 28 for a shooting in progress in the 900 block of San Patricio Street. When officers arrived, they saw a blood trail and followed it to a backyard.

That’s when police found a man in the backyard, standing near an outdoor shower, who claimed he witnessed the shooting, the affidavit states.

The man told police he had heard Granado and Cortinas arguing over something being broke and then heard a popping noise.

Police said the man walked toward the noise and saw Cortinas bleeding from his face. The man said Cortinas then ran to the front of the house when he heard another popping noise.

According to the affidavit, Granado fled the scene and did not return. Cortinas later died from his injuries, police said.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for the house and found multiple weapons, shell casings, narcotics, knives, and live ammunition that police said were consistent with the injuries that Cortinas suffered.

Granado was booked on Oct. 8 and his bond is set at $200,000, court records show.

