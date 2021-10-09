Man shot, critically injured after gun accidentally discharges inside vehicle, police say

A man is in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was shot in the stomach after a gun was accidentally discharged in a vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after another man’s gun was accidentally discharged inside of a vehicle they were traveling in, striking him, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 2:10 a.m., Saturday, in the 900 block of Probandt Street.

Three men were traveling in a vehicle when one of them accidentally discharged his gun. The gunfire struck the man in the front passenger seat in the stomach, police said.

The vehicle then pulled over at a Bill Miller’s BBQ restaurant to call for help. EMS took the injured man to an area hospital, and at last check, he is in critical condition.

Police said both men were detained for questioning. However, after further investigation, the man with the gun, 26, was booked for aggravated assault-deadly weapon. The other man was released.

Further details are limited at this time and the investigation continues.

More on KSAT:

Man threatens to burn house down during overnight standoff, San Antonio police say