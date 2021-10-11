Tickets to Wurstfest in New Braunfels are now on sale

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Prost! Tickets for Wurstfest are officially on sale.

New Braunfels is expected to welcome thousands of visitors to Wurstfest from Nov. 5 to 14 to celebrate a tradition that started in 1961 as a festival honoring sausage.

After a hiatus in 2020 due to the coronavirus, your favorite festival celebrating German culture and food is back.

This is the 60th annual Wurstfest celebration and the first year Wurstfest will take place after a devastating fire in 2019 that destroyed the iconic Marketplatz building which has since been rebuilt.

The adjacent Wursthalle building sustained smoke and heat damage but was still considered structurally sound following the fire.

Gates open at 4 p.m. on opening day, 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Festival end times vary from 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 p.m. on Fridays and midnight on Saturdays.

Beer tickets and admission costs are cash-only, but ATMs can be found on-site. Beer tickets are sold on Wurstfest grounds and are required for alcohol purchases. They can also be purchased online here.

Wurstfest is a rain or shine event and only trained service animals are allowed on festival grounds. Emotional support animals are not protected under the same laws as service animals and therefore are not required to be permitted on Wurstfest grounds.

Wurstfest is offering free admission from 5 to 10 p.m. on Nov. 8-11 and 3 to 10 p.m. on Nov. 14.

Advanced general admission tickets are on sale for $18. General admission tickets at the gate are $20. Purchase tickets here.

There are discount rates available for groups, and children 12 years and younger are always free.

Wurstfest grounds are located at 120 Landa St. in New Braunfels.

Don’t forget to raise your stein and yell “Prost!” - the traditional cheers at Wurstfest.