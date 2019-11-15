WATCH LIVE: Sky 12 flies over Wurstfest grounds after massive fire

Photos sent in by a KSAT viewer show some of the popular Wurstfest grounds engulfed in flames with fire crews on scene.

The fire reportedly started Thursday night and crews were able to get it under control, however, the fire reignited Friday morning.

New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung posted a video to Facebook showing one of the main buildings on fire, asking people to “steer clear if you can and let the fire officials do their work.”

City of Windcrest helps facilitate relief efforts for burned out family

The 10-day festival, a tradition that started in 1961, just wrapped up Sunday after kicking off Nov. 1.

New Braunfels welcomes thousands of visitors every year for the celebration of German culture.

KSAT has a crew headed to the scene.

A fire reignites at Wurstfest grounds in New Braunfels. (KSAT)

Leon Valley garage fire likely caused by space heater, firefighters say

Our town is sad this morning as @wurstfest grounds are on fire. Please say a prayer for our first responders as they fight this fire today. @ Wurstfest Posted by Downtown New Braunfels on Friday, November 15, 2019

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.