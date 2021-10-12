Baby food sold at Walmart recalled for too much arsenic

A popular baby food sold at Walmart has been recalled because tests revealed elevated levels of inorganic arsenic, a known carcinogen.

SAN ANTONIO – A popular brand of rice baby cereal sold at Walmart is being recalled after routine testing showed elevated levels of inorganic arsenic, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The voluntary recall is for certain lots of Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal, manufactured by Maple Island Inc. and distributed nationwide by Walmart in-store and online. The store has removed the food from store shelves.

“Walmart was advised and has pulled the product from its store shelves and put a register block on the product at its stores and online to prevent further sales,” the FDA said.

No illnesses have been reported.

Customers with products bearing the following numbers should throw them out or return them for a full refund:

Lot Number 21083/UPC Code #00681131082907 and best if used by date of JUN 24 2022

Lot Number 21084/UPC Code #00681131082907 and best if used by date of JUN 25 2022

Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022

For more information on the recall, call Maple Island Inc. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT at 800-369-1022.

Joovy is recalling 9,200 jogging strollers. The recall is for the Zoom 360 Ultralight stroller sold last year.

The move comes after reports of the front wheel bearing coming off, creating a fall danger.

The strollers were sold online at Joovy, Amazon, Buy Buy Baby, and Target.

Owners should contact Joovy for a free repair kit.

A new study about wearable baby carriers revealed a risk of serious injury.

The study done for the American Academy of Pediatrics found 14,000 injuries between 2011 and 2020. Some 84% were head injuries.

The study also found that 30% of the injuries were related to sling-type carriers and 22% occurred when the caregiver fell while wearing the baby.

Baby-wearing devices can be a big help, but the Academy said the study highlighted a need for more education and for parents to be sure they are using the carriers correctly.