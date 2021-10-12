Early morning fire destroys abandoned home on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway following a fire at an abandoned home on the city’s Southwest Side, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in just before 1:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of South Brazos Street and Nancy Place, not far from Frio City Road and Interstate 10.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire without incident.

Fire officials said, however, that the house is considered a total loss. The cause is not currently known.

Neighbors told authorities that this is the second time the home has been on fire.

No injuries were reported.