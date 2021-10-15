New traffic signals aim to make San Antonio intersections safer

SAN ANTONIO – New traffic signals are coming to several intersections in San Antonio after the City Council approved an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation.

The upgrades are being paid for with federal funds through the Highway Safety Improvement Program.

They will feature new pedestrian signals, upgrades in vehicle detection signals, traffic cameras and illuminated street name signs. The intersections were chosen based on traffic studies and staff recommendations:

McCullough Avenue and Brooklyn Avenue-Cypress Street (Council District 1)

Commercial Avenue and Harding Boulevard (City Council District 3)

Castroville Road and Cupples Road-26th Street (Council District 5)

Zarzamora Street and Culberson Avenue (Council District 5)

Military Drive and Westfield Drive (Council District 6)

Ingram Road and Oakhill Road (Council Districts 6 and 7)

Nacogdoches Road and Astronaut Drive (Council District 10)

New Braunfels Avenue and Claywell Drive-Eisenhauer Road (Council District 10)

Gevers Street and Drexel Avenue (Council District 3) [flashing beacon]

The intersections have had a number of crashes with severe injuries and deaths over the years. Police were called out for traffic-related incidents several times in September alone.

People who live and work nearby hope the changes will improve traffic flow and safety.

“Turning here, you can’t turn left, it takes forever. You definitely have to wait a few lights to make it,” said Stephen Verastegui, manager of Robert’s Flower Shop on Castroville Road. “You definitely have to force your way through, and you see a lot of accidents around here.”

City Council approved a similar round of improvements earlier this year.

The upgrades will cost more than $2 million in all. The agreement between the city and TxDOT requires 90% of the cost to be covered by TxDOT through grants, with the city covering 10% with funding from this fiscal year’s budget.

It could be a while before drivers see changes at the intersections. Work is scheduled to begin next year and won’t be completed until 2023.

