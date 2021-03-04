New traffic signals planned for several San Antonio intersections in effort to reduce number of serious crashes

The San Antonio City Council approved an agreement Thursday with the Texas Department of Transportation to fund upgrades for seven traffic signals at key intersections around the city.

The upgrades are part of the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program, which aims to reduce the both the amount and severity of vehicle crashes.

The intersections selected are as follows:

Fredericksburg Road and Zarzamora Street (Council Districts 1 and 7)

San Pedro Avenue and Jackson Keller Road (Council District 1)

Santa Rosa Street and Martin Street (Council District 1)

Vance Jackson Road and Gardina Street (Council District 1)

New Braunfels Avenue and Porter Street (Council District 2)

Flores Street and Southcross Boulevard (Council District 3)

Commerce Street and Hamilton Avenue (Council District 5)

The upgrades include “replacing the existing infrastructure with steel mast arms, upgrading the vehicle detection system and adding audible pedestrian signals, battery backup systems, traffic monitoring cameras and illuminated street name signs,” according to a council memo.

Image of street lights located at intersection of Martin and Santa Rosa. (KSAT)

The intersections were selected based on Department of Public Works traffic studies and staff recommendations.

TxDOT distributes the federal funds for programs like this one in Texas, which often involve cost-sharing agreements. In this case, will provide $1,506,346 in funding for the project. The city will kick in another $150,635 plus $15,830 for administrative costs.

Contract for Salado Creek Hike and Bike Trail extension approved

Separately, the council approved a $3.77 million contract with Davila Construction to extend the Salado Creek Hike and Bike Trail. The extension would provide new access from Southside Lions Park to SE Military Drive, a stretch of roughly three miles.

“This has been in the works for years,” said Rebecca Viagran, who represents District 3 on the council. ”We are making that connection to that ‘emerald necklace’ across the city.”

The extension will be part of the Howard W. Peak Greenway Trails system. The funding for the network of hike and bike trails comes from a series of sales tax initiatives first approved in 2000.

