The San Antonio Botanical Garden is selling thousands of plants and offering ‘quality discounts’

SAN ANTONIO – Plant lovers, this one’s for you.

The San Antonio Botanical Garden is holding its Greenhouse Yard BOOtanica Plant Sale on Oct. 23 and 24, and it will be the final sale of 2021.

The sale includes more than 5,000 plants from 200 different types, including natives, succulents, grasses and pollinator-friendly plants, according to the Botanical Garden.

A ticket needs to be purchased in order to reserve a 30-minute time slot between 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on those days. Admission ranges from $9 for members to $10 for non-members.

The ticket price will be refunded with a plant purchase.

“This final plant sale of the year will offer quantity discounts; the more you buy, the more you save,” the website states.

Here are the discounts:

1-4 plants: no discount

5-9 plants: 5% discount

10-19 plants: 10% discount

20 or more: 15% discount

Guests can enter near the Queen Anne Court. Click here for more information.

The San Antonio Botanical Garden is located at 555 Funston Place.

