One of the most haunted hotels in the U.S. is in downtown San Antonio, report says

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve paid a visit to the Alamo in downtown San Antonio, you may not have known that one of the most haunted hotels in the U.S. resides nearby.

And yes, if you dare, you can book an overnight stay.

The Emily Morgan Hotel, at 705 E. Houston Street, is one of the top 25 most haunted hotels in the U.S. this year, according to the Historic Hotels of America, which is the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The hotel is also known to be one of the most haunted hotels in all of Texas, and USA Today ranked it as the third-most haunted hotel in the world in 2015, according to HHA.

Ad

From 1924 to 1976, the hotel was used as a Medical Arts building, which housed doctors’ offices and served as a hospital, according to the hotel’s website.

Then, the building was converted into modern office space. But almost a decade later, it became the Emily Morgan Hotel.

According to the HHA, the most haunted floors of the hotel are the seventh, ninth and fourteenth floors, all of which have a spooky history.

Those floors reportedly served as a psychiatric ward, surgery level, a waiting area and a morgue, the HHA said in a release.

If that doesn’t give you chills, then maybe this will. Some guests who have stayed on the fourteenth floor claim they got whiffs of a scent that smelled like a hospital, and when they open guest-room doors from the hallway, they claim they found a scene from a hospital waiting right inside.

Ad

Guests that have visited the twelfth floor say they’ve seen bathroom doors open and close on their own, or have seen flashing lights in their rooms, according to the HHA.

Others say they’ve seen apparitions of nurses pushing gurneys in the hallways.

“Then the scene disappears into thin air as if the ghostly image was never there in the first place,” the HHA said in a release.

Are you still intrigued, or are you too spooked? If you want to check out the hotel for yourself, you can book your stay on its website here.

To learn more about this year’s most haunted hotels in the U.S., click here.

More on KSAT: