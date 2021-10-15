Celebrate Halloween in San Antonio at these events

Boys and girls of every age, wouldn’t you like to see something strange? Happy (almost) Halloween!

I am so excited it’s spooky season. October is one of my favorite months of the year because it’s the first full month of fall. I wish San Antonio had more seasonal weather because it’s still hot outside, but at least it’s not the scorching heat of the summer.

So what’s going on with the Halloween festivities this month? I’ve got a list of places to trick-or-treat and a map that shows pumpkin patches in our area if you’re looking for a fall photo-op.

The thing I’m most excited about though? The Day of the Dead River Parade is back! Are you going? I’m going.

Trick-Or-Treat

Did you know that Halloween traces its roots back to the ancient Celtic celebration known as Samhain? Villagers used to disguise themselves in costumes to ward away phantoms.

If you’re new to San Antonio, you may have questions about our local traditions. Here’s a San Antonio trick-or-treating primer, but basically we stick to Halloween night when it comes to the neighborhood candy crawl.

IKEA - On Oct. 22 from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. you can head to the IKEA parking lot for a drive-thru trick-or-treat event. Look for aisle H.

Texas Transportation Museum - The - The Spook-track-ula and Trick R’ Treat Special will offer trick-or-treating from 2-6 p.m. on Oct. 23, 24 and 30. Come dressed in costume and enjoy a scavenger hunt that will end with a sweet treat.

Pride Families Fall Festival - This - This trunk-or-treat event will take place from 1-3 p.m. on Oct. 24 at 1303 McCullough Avenue. The event is free and open to all LGBTQ+ and ally families. There will be a costume contest with prizes for three age groups and the best trunk space will get an award.

Latched Support Trunk-or-Treat - This outdoor event will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 29 at - This outdoor event will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Cross Roads Church , located at 8102 Midcrown Drive. Masks will be required when walking around to the booths.

Bracken United Methodist Pumpkin Patch - Trick-or-treat at the - Trick-or-treat at the pumpkin patch from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Trick-Or-Treaters (Pexels)

Night Owl Kustom Paints Trunk-Or-Treat - There will be a costume contest, car show awards ceremony, live performances, food and competitions at this second annual - There will be a costume contest, car show awards ceremony, live performances, food and competitions at this second annual trunk-or-treat event from 6 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 30 at 5504 Bandera Road.

Devine Acres Farm - Trick-or-treat among the trees at - Trick-or-treat among the trees at Devine Acres Farm from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 31. Farm Admission includes access to more than 50 attractions, plus farm animals galore.

Natural Bridge Caverns - Trick-or-treating will take place at - Trick-or-treating will take place at Natural Bridge Caverns on Oct. 30 and 31 from 3-5 p.m. There will also be free entertainment provided by Zoomagination and Happy Tails Entertainment.

San Antonio Museum of Art - Trick-or-treat - Trick-or-treat through the museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31. The whole family is welcome to tour the halls decked in costumes to trick-or-treat. No swords, scepters, weapons, or wands and no full-face masks are permitted.

San Antonio Zoo Boo - There will be trick-or-treating at - There will be trick-or-treating at San Antonio Zoo Boo from 4-5 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 6-7 p.m. on Saturdays.

SeaWorld San Antonio - Trick-or-treating will be available during the park’s daytime - Trick-or-treating will be available during the park’s daytime Halloween Spooktacular which runs through Oct. 31.

Pumpkin Patches

I included this map in the last newsletter but in case you missed it... here it is again.

I’m actually growing pumpkins in my backyard right now. I planted pretty late so they won’t be ready for Halloween but if I might share a photo of my progress next month if it’s looking good. By the way - I fertilized them with bat guano. 🦇

Click here to view the map.

Looking for a pumpkin scavenger hunt? SEA LIFE San Antonio and the LEGOLAND Discovery Center are hosting an underwater pumpkin patch scavenger hunt through Oct. 31. Check out the rays, sharks and sea creatures as they swim overhead while you search for pumpkins and fish-or-treat.

Corn Mazes

As many times as I have written about corn mazes, I have STILL never been to one and I really want to go. Maybe this will be my year.

From big to small, there are tons of different mazes to choose from.

Some locations offer more than just a maze - there are also pumpkin patches and other various activities at several of the corn maze locations.

Click here if you cant see the map of corn maze locations.

Day of the Dead River Parade

San Antonio’s Day Of The Dead River Parade will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Colorful floats will snake through the San Antonio River with viewing areas located all across downtown. Want to get the best seats? You can purchase tickets online here.

Learn about the artists behind the Day of the Dead River Walk parade

KSAT will be broadcasting the parade live starting at 8 p.m.

Hand-painted skulls by local artists will return for this year’s celebration, which will also include a culinary ofrenda, or altar, that showcases some of San Antonio’s premier food and drinks.

“Day of the Dead is a magical tradition that is part of our culture, and there’s no better way to celebrate it than with friends and family,” said Chef Johnny Hernández of La Gloria.

Muertos Fest

Did you know one of the largest Día de los Muertos festivals in the United States takes place in downtown San Antonio?

National Geographic actually named San Antonio’s Día de los Muertos celebration as one of the best fall festivals in the United States in 2019.

Muertos Fest will celebrate its ninth year on Oct. 23 and 24 at Hemisfair and feature community altars, live music, art and workshops.

The best part about this family-friendly event? It’s free.

However, if you’re still a little trepidatious about going in person there will be a digital broadcast.

Do you know of any exciting upcoming events you think people want to know about? Send your ideas to my inbox - mpatton@ksat.com.

Mary Claire Patton, KSAT Digital Journalist