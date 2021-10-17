41 shelter dogs in San Marcos get ride of a lifetime after being rescued from euthanasia list

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Some lucky pups are getting a second chance at finding a forever home after they were facing euthanasia due to shelter overcrowding.

On Sunday morning, 41 dogs boarded a flight in San Marcos where they will head to shelters in Colorado, Utah and Idaho, according to a Facebook post from Austin Pets Alive!, a non-profit organization in Austin.

APA! said they partnered with nine under-resourced shelters across Texas to rescue the pups. All of them were on euthanasia lists.

While with the organization, the pups received health exams and vaccinations prior to boarding their flight, APA! officials said.

Dog Is My CoPilot, a non-profit organization, which transports dogs from overcrowded shelters, will be flying dogs to the various shelters throughout the day.

APA! officials said the dogs will have fosters and adopters waiting for them once they arrive at the shelters.

