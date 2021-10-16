San Antonio animal shelter in need of blankets, towels amid cooler weather

SAN ANTONIO – Finally, San Antonio is starting to feel some cooler weather. As temperatures are expected to drop into the 40′s this weekend, many will be pulling out the sweaters and blankets.

But just like humans, our four-legged friends get chilly too. That’s why San Antonio Animal Care Services is looking for donations to help keep the shelter animals warm.

Animal Care Services said they are in need of blankets and towels; however, they cannot take donations of pillows, comforters, curtains, dog clothing and sheets.

Those looking to donate can take bring towels and blankets to the shelter, located at 4710 State Hwy 151. Or, you can purchase blankets off the shelter’s Amazon wishlist.

Ad

More on KSAT: