A dog’s life: TSA Explosive Detection Canines are trained in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Some of the most important security missions across mass transportation systems are in the hands or paws of canines.

Currently throughout the nation, there are more than 1,000 canine teams part of the Transportation Security Administration’s National Explosives Detection Canine Program in charge of screening cargo and passengers.

The TSA Explosive Detection Canines and Passenger Screening Canines are trained at JBSA Lackland. The dogs are wired for smell. They’re hand-picked for personality, ability and mindset and are able to break down odors that humans quite simply, can’t.

“We travel abroad over to Europe (to pick the canines),” Zebulon Polasek, branch manager for the TSA Canine Training Center said. “We have a number of stateside vendors that we partner with that are here in the United States, and we procure dogs that must meet a number of tests.”

The length of training varies depending on their task. Distractors like food, noise and people are integrated to the training to make sure nothing throws off the canines.

“We have 17 indoor training facilities and six outdoor venues, and those consist of a various different types of situation or venues such as… a wide body aircraft,” Polasek said. “We have rail cars, we have trolleys, we have static vehicles, we have luggage labs. Everything that you can think of in a mass transit or airport type environment is what we expose these canines to.”

TSA partners with JBSA Lackland and it allows for real explosives to be used as part of the training.

“(We are able to) safely store those explosives and transport them, as well as with our partnership at the San Antonio Airport. So, we don’t cut any corners. We have a good quality process.”

About 250 to 300 dogs are currently in training with their handler to take part in anti-terrorism activity.

