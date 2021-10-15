Cold front to drop morning lows to the 40s, 50s this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – After heavy, flooding rains Wednesday night and Thursday morning, there are some more weather changes ahead. However, this next round of changes will set us up for some gorgeous, fall weather this weekend!

Friday Afternoon: The cold front will be moving through the Hill Country, approaching San Antonio close to 3 p.m. There will not be widespread rain along the front, but some quick downpours and a rumble of thunder or two will be possible. Behind the cold front, wind speeds will increase, the humidity will drop, and cooler air will begin to filter in.

Friday Night: As the cold front moves well south of the area, skies will clear and it will be windy. Wind gusts will peak around 35 mph from Friday evening through early Saturday afternoon. Aside from the wind, it will be noticeably cooler and less humid. Pack a sweater or jacket if you’ll be heading to a high school football game!

Wind gusts will be around 35-40 mph Friday night behind the cold front (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Saturday: Morning lows will be in the 50s - even down into the 40s in parts of the Hill Country! It’ll stay windy through the first half of the day Saturday. By the evening, though, winds will relax. Humidity will be low all day with just a few clouds.

Sunday: There will be more clouds in the sky, but it’ll still be a cool, crisp day.

Planning Forecast

We’ll get to enjoy the low humidity and cooler air through early next week. Humidity will be higher again by about Wednesday.

The latest Planning Forecast for the San Antonio area (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

