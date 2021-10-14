Animal rescuer discovers more than 90 rattlesnakes living underneath California home

SONOMA COUNTY, Cali. – A reptile rescuer in California with more than three decades in the business made a major discovery during a recent call.

Al Wolf, the owner of Sonoma County Reptile Rescue, told KSAT that he removed 92 Northern Pacific rattlesnakes from a woman’s home in early October.

“I’ve seen dens on properties but never seen as many snakes as I did at this place,” said Wolf. “The owner was a very nice lady and didn’t want the animals to be hurt so she called me.”

Wolf said the homeowner called him on the evening of Oct. 1 after seeing more snakes than usual at her property, located in a rural area near the Mayacama mountain range.

“I came the next morning and I found 4-5 snakes in the first few minutes after I went under her house,” Wolf told KSAT.

He grabbed gloves and a bucket and spent 3 hours and 45 minutes under the house on his initial visit, where he was able to rescue 59 baby rattlesnakes and 22 adults.

Ad

Two subsequent trips to the home yielded seven and four snakes, respectively.

Wolf said the woman’s house was built in a way that left rocks under the home which made the area a perfect den for the reptiles.

Wolf told KSAT the snakes were released on several private properties whose owners requested the snakes for rodent control.

“I also sometimes release them in areas where I know there are already rattlesnake dens,” Wolf said. “Nature is eat-or-be-eaten and the snakes also serve as a source of food for local birds and hawks.”

Wolf said he plans to make more trips to the woman’s home for routine maintenance and relocation of any more rattlesnakes.