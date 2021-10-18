Blood thinner helps some COVID-19 patients stay off ventilators, study finds

Pittsburgh, Pa. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – With the COVID Delta variant fueling hospitalizations again, doctors are continuing to weigh the best treatments for seriously ill patients. A newly published study suggests that, for some patients, a full dose of a blood thinner may improve their chances of avoiding a ventilator.

When a patient’s lungs are failing due to COVID and doctors are out of options, mechanical ventilation has been a last resort.

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh have identified a possible treatment for patients who are moderately sick with COVID. The therapy focuses on clots that are thought to form in the large and small vessels in the lungs.

“The hypothesis was that if we gave medicines to prevent clot formation, we might improve outcomes or improve organ functions,” said Matthew Neal, MD, a trauma surgeon at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

In two trials involving 3,300 hospitalized patients, doctors gave patients either a low-dose or one full dose of heparin.

Ad

Matthew Neal, MD, a trauma surgeon at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, shared, “Heparin is well-known as a blood thinner, but heparin also has anti-inflammatory properties. What we do know is that patients who were moderately ill, so sick enough to be in the hospital, but not in the ICU, when started on heparin were less likely to require ICU level of care and less likely to die.”

In fact, the researchers say that there is a 99 percent probability that a full dose of heparin reduces the chance that moderately ill patients will die or need a ventilator as compared to the patients who received a low dose.

Researchers say while heparin had an impact on moderately ill patients, it did not help patients who were critically ill. They also say the study’s findings suggest that a full dose of heparin for moderately ill patients may eventually become standard of care for COVID treatment.

Ad

The study was done at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, New York University’s School of Medicine, and several other institutions worldwide. It was part of a global initiative to identify new COVID-19 treatments.

Contributors to this Ivanhoe Newswire report include: Cyndy McGrath, Producer; Kirk Manson, Videographer; Roque Correa, Editor.