Popular house music DJ Steve Aoki to perform at new San Antonio nightclub

Producer and musician Steve Aoki donated $15,000 to the Humane Society of Houston and a matching donation to The Houston Food Bank. "I want to call on my friends in the music and DJ community to match my donations and help so many who have been affected by this terrible storm," he said on instagram.

SAN ANTONIO – Grammy-nominated DJ Steve Aoki will be performing at San Antonio’s newest nightclub in November.

1902 Nightclub in San Antonio was just added as a stop for Aoki’s Neon IV: The Color of Noise tour.

Tickets for the Nov. 24 show will go on sale at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

“Steve Aoki is one of the world’s most exciting live performers,” said 1902 Nightclub general manager Victor Valenzuela. “He will set the stage for future entertainment at our venue.”

1902 Nightclub will be located in St. Paul Square when it opens next month.

Guests can immerse themselves in the iconic Sunset Station Train Depot’s jaw-dropping architecture and history when they visit the nightclub.

“Great care was taken to preserve the pristine architecture of the facility, rehabilitate many of its worn structures, and create a space that redefines Texas nightlife,” said officials with the venue.

