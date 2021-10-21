Tyson announces $58 million expansion for Seguin plant

SAN ANTONIO – Tyson Foods announced a $58 million expansion for its facility in Seguin.

The corporation and Seguin announced Wednesday that the investment will help increase production capacity in order to meet the demand by consumers.

The poultry facility, which employs about 550 people, will add 40,000 square feet of space to its current 108,836-square-feet footprint.

Tyson will also add new machinery and equipment for employees.

“We’re excited about the expansion project at Seguin which is part of our commitment to meet increasing customer and consumer demand for Tyson chicken, while delivering on our strategy of accelerating long-term growth,” David Bray, the group president of poultry for Tyson Foods, said in a news release.

Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen said since the plant opened in 1989, Tyson has created employment opportunities and helped grow the local economy.

In the 2021 fiscal year, Tyson’s Seguin facility paid more than $38 million in wages, and $16 million of that went to farmers who raise chickens for the plant.

Ad

”We are very excited about this expansion project and are proud that they have chosen to grow their footprint within the City of Seguin,” City Manager Steve Parker said in the release.