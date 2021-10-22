House music supergroup Swedish House Mafia to stop in Texas on new tour

This photo provided by Swedish House Mafia shows Axwell, from left, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso of Swedish House Mafia as they pose for a self portrait on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 in Stockholm, Sweden. DJ supergroup Swedish House Mafia are back with a new collab with The Weeknd and a world tour on the horizon. (Swedish House Mafia via AP)

Global house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia is embarking on its first world tour in a decade and Texas is getting three performances.

The Paradise Again 2022 World Tour is the group’s first world tour since 2012 and while San Antonio didn’t make the cut, Austin, Dallas and Houston are all on the list.

The announcement comes on the heels of their new song with The Weeknd called Moth to a Flame which was released Thursday night.

Tickets for all the Houston and Dallas shows go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 29 while tickets for the Austin tour date will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 27.

Swedish House Mafia will play in Austin on Aug. 25, Dallas on Aug. 26 and Houston on Aug. 27.

PARADISE AGAIN WORLD TOUR 2022 pic.twitter.com/fPpBat124H — Swedish House Mafia (@swedishousemfia) October 22, 2021

Swedish House Mafia is a trio of DJs from Sweden who officially formed in 2008 before going on to be one of the most successful house music groups of the 2010s.

They split in 2012 but it appears their back, once again, and will be releasing an album Paradise Again, sometime in late 2021.

