Murder trial set for man accused of shooting 62-year-old wife in 2019

SAN ANTONIO – Louis Joseph Benevento, 73, is heading to trial on Oct. 25.

He’s accused of shooting and killing his wife, 62-year-old Alicia Wills, on May 23, 2019. He faces a first-degree murder charge.

Bexar County Sheriff Deputies found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after answering a call at a home in the 6900 block of Luckey Path in far West Bexar County in 2019.

She was rushed to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Deputies detained her husband at the scene and took him into custody for questioning.

They say it appears the couple had been involved in an argument that escalated and ended with the man shooting his wife.

Upon searching the area, deputies said they found several shell casings in the driveway.

Wills’ family said she was a social worker committed to always helping others.

“She was a beautiful woman who loved God and her family. She bestowed love and compassion to everyone, and she adored her 3 grandchildren. We love her greatly and miss her,” a statement from the family read.

If found guilty, Benevento is facing 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

