Mostly Cloudy icon
84º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Murder trial set for man accused of shooting 62-year-old wife in 2019

Louis Joseph Benevento facing 5 to 99 years or life in prison

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Tags: Courts, Crime, West Side
Photo does not have a caption

SAN ANTONIO – Louis Joseph Benevento, 73, is heading to trial on Oct. 25.

He’s accused of shooting and killing his wife, 62-year-old Alicia Wills, on May 23, 2019. He faces a first-degree murder charge.

Bexar County Sheriff Deputies found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after answering a call at a home in the 6900 block of Luckey Path in far West Bexar County in 2019.

She was rushed to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Deputies detained her husband at the scene and took him into custody for questioning.

They say it appears the couple had been involved in an argument that escalated and ended with the man shooting his wife.

Upon searching the area, deputies said they found several shell casings in the driveway.

Wills’ family said she was a social worker committed to always helping others.

“She was a beautiful woman who loved God and her family. She bestowed love and compassion to everyone, and she adored her 3 grandchildren. We love her greatly and miss her,” a statement from the family read.

If found guilty, Benevento is facing 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

Related:

West Bexar County man, 71, accused of shooting, killing wife during argument identified

Family of 62-year-old mother killed in shooting: ‘She committed her life to always helping others’

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram