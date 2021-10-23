Ask Angi: Tips for Upgrading Home Media Room

Watching TV and movies at home is something nearly everyone spends time doing, and there are a few things to consider, to take that at-home viewing experience to the next level.

“Before you put together your media room, think about where you might want it in your home,” said Bailey Carson, a home care expert at Angi’s.

“How much space are you going to need? What’s going to be the best space for watching tv and movies? It may be that it fits into your existing living room, but you also might want to consider upgrading an underutilized space and repurposing it. This could be a dining room, a playroom, a finished garage, or basement. You’ll want to think through all these options so that you have the media room of your dreams.”

Depending on room size and budget, you can start small by upgrading your sofa or TV and getting a sound bar. You can also go one step further with surround sound. When deciding where to put your TV, choose a wall that doesn’t get a lot of direct sunlight. This will help avoid glare. If that’s not possible, consider adding window treatments that can block the sun.

”Your media room is likely a place you’re going to spend lots of time, so you’ll want to make sure that it’s comfortable,” said Carson. “That means when you’re setting it up, focus more on relaxation and less on formality. Chairs and sofas with deeper seats or even a sectional can be a great way to provide a more casual vibe. If you’re not sure how to set up the space, it can also be a great time to call in an interior designer to help you think about how to set up for that perfect viewing experience.”

If you’re committing a space to being a home theater, think about adding insulation to the ceiling, exterior and interior walls to keep the sound in. Also consider the type of lighting you install. Recessed lighting and sconces with dimmers are great for creating the right ambiance.