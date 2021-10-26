Partly Cloudy icon
79º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Silver Alert discontinued for missing 82-year-old woman in Pflugerville

Authorities canceled the alert for Marilyn Eckert Monday evening

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: missing, silver alert, Pflugerville
82-year-old Marilyn Eckert
82-year-old Marilyn Eckert (Austin Police Department)

PFLUGERVILLE, TexasUpdate:

The Silver Alert issued in the disappearance of Marilyn Eckert, 82, has been discontinued.

Authorities canceled the alert at 7:25 p.m., Monday.

Further details are limited at this time.

Original:

A search is underway for a missing 82-year-old woman in Pflugerville, according to Austin Police.

Marilyn Eckert was last seen near Pleasanton Parkway around 1:30 p.m. Monday in a 2010 beige Toyota Camry with Texas license plate BN8F275. Officers say the car has minor damage to the front passenger side.

Police say Eckert is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and the disappearance “poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.”

Eckert is described as having brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a multi-colored pullover with gold beads around the collar and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Eckert’s whereabouts is asked to call the Austin police at 512-974-5250.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email