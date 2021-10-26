Silver Alert discontinued for missing 82-year-old woman in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas – Update:

The Silver Alert issued in the disappearance of Marilyn Eckert, 82, has been discontinued.

Authorities canceled the alert at 7:25 p.m., Monday.

Further details are limited at this time.

Original:

A search is underway for a missing 82-year-old woman in Pflugerville, according to Austin Police.

Marilyn Eckert was last seen near Pleasanton Parkway around 1:30 p.m. Monday in a 2010 beige Toyota Camry with Texas license plate BN8F275. Officers say the car has minor damage to the front passenger side.

Police say Eckert is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and the disappearance “poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.”

Eckert is described as having brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a multi-colored pullover with gold beads around the collar and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Eckert’s whereabouts is asked to call the Austin police at 512-974-5250.

