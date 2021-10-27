Altercation leads to gunfire on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating following a shooting on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called just after midnight to the 4000 block of Medical Drive, not far from Interstate 10 and Fredericksburg Road after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, a group of individuals pulled up on a customer of a food truck and exchanged heated words. That’s when, police say, as they drove off someone fired several shots at the customer, who managed to dive out of the way.

Police said the customer’s vehicle was struck at least one time by the gunfire. The customer was not wounded, but treated at the scene by EMS, police said.

SAPD said the suspects drove away towards Fredericksburg Road and have not been found. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.