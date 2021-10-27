Man dead, woman in critical condition following shooting, vehicle crash on I-10, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another person is wounded following a shooting and vehicle crash on Interstate 10 early Wednesday morning, the San Antonio Police Department said.

Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. to an area of I-10 eastbound near Foster Road after receiving word of a vehicle crash.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man dead and a woman with a gunshot wound to the face. The woman was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

SAPD said a witness told them the truck driving erratically on the highway just before it hit a side wall and a light pole. The truck came to a stop on the highway. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Authorities say they recovered a gun from inside the vehicle and that they found a bullet hole that appears to be an exit hole in the truck’s window. The medical examiner is working to determine the exact cause of the man.

SAPD did not identify the two people inside the vehicle. The investigation into the shooting and crash is ongoing, police said.