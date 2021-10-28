Man shot in hip during attempted home invasion on NE Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was shot in the hip during an attempted home invasion on the city’s Northeast Side, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to a home in the 4800 block of Castle Stream Street, not far from Midcrown Drive and Gibbs-Sprawl Road after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, the man had heard banging on the front door and thought the commotion was his wife. That’s when, police say, he went to open the door and two suspects tried to kick their way in.

Police said one of the suspects possessed a weapon and shot through the door, hitting the man once in the hip. The man then jumped out a side window of the house as the suspects fled on foot, police said.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition. His name was not released. SAPD did not give a description of the suspects. They have not yet been found.

Police also did not say why the home was targeted or what the motive was for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.