Man threatened to shoot Universal City police officer, ‘entire department’ over license hold, affidavit says

Ken Patrick Bonner, 56, has been charged with the terroristic threat of a peace officer/judge, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was told that he had to pay for his outstanding warrants in order to get his driver’s license back ended up threatening the Universal City police force, according to an affidavit.

Universal City police said that Ken Patrick Bonner, 56, has been charged with the terroristic threat of a peace officer/judge after he recently sent profanity-laced emails.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Bonner sent an email to a police officer on Oct. 21 to ask about his outstanding municipal warrants.

Bonner wanted the officer to remove the hold on his driver’s license that was placed by the Texas Department of Transportation, police said.

The officer replied to the email and told Bonner that he had to pay for his outstanding local warrants in full in order for the hold to be lifted.

The affidavit states that Bonner replied with “you’re one dead b**** when I get a hold of you.” In another email, Bonner threatened to “shoot the entire department” and kill the officer, police said.

Jail records show that Bonner was arrested Thursday on the state felony charge. His bond is set at $10,000.

