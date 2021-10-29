Clear icon
Affidavit: Man made plans for sex with officer posing as 16-year-old girl

Patrick Ramirez, 46, charged with online solicitation of a minor

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A local man told San Antonio police he was only role playing when he allegedly made plans to meet for sex with what he thought was a 16 year old girl.

Still, they arrested Patrick Ramirez, 46, on real charges, specifically the online solicitation of a minor.

An arrest warrant affidavit says police were monitoring a website, known for prostitution and sex offenses involving children, when Ramirez first caught their attention last month.

It says he began communicating with an undercover officer who told him she was a 16-year-old girl.

The affidavit says Ramirez continued communicating with her anyway, then made plans to meet her this week for sex.

Police say Ramirez ultimately cancelled the meeting, but they arrested him Thursday at his job.

According to the affidavit, Ramirez told investigators he was only role playing because he knew the person he was talking to online was fake.

