Sheriff’s deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in northeast Bexar County

Madelynn Rose Oakes, otherwise known as “Rosie,” was last seen overnight on Oct. 26, in the 7000 block of Hidden Hills.

BEXAR COUNTY – Search efforts are underway for a 15-year-old girl in northeast Bexar County after she was reported missing just a few days ago, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

She’s described as being five feet, three inches tall, has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing white tennis shoes and a red Chicago Bulls baseball cap with her name, “Rosie” on the side.

Her family told sheriff’s deputies that she has crooked teeth, a scar on her ankle and that she loves to wear detailed makeup.

⚠️🚨MISSING PERSON-Please Share🚨⚠️ The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating Missing Person Madelynn... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 29, 2021

If someone is found to be harboring Rosie, deputies said they could be facing multiple charges.

“Those found to be harboring Rosie may face charges for Harboring a Runaway which is a Class A Misdemeanor punishable up to 1 year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000; or can be charged with Interfering with Child Custody which is a State Jail Felony punishable up to 2 years in jail with a fine not to exceed $10,000,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Anyone with more information on Rosie’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000, or via email at missingpersons@bexar.org.

