Search underway for missing 15-year-old girl in south Bexar County, officials say

BEXAR COUNTY – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing in south Bexar County earlier this month, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Marisol Madali Arroyo was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 17.

She is described as having very long brown hair that goes down to her waist, has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white tank top, according to the BCSO. She also had a grey blanket at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone who is found to be harboring Arroyo could be facing charges for harboring a runaway or interfering with child custody, according to officials.

Harboring a runaway is a Class A misdemeanor and is punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000, authorities said. A charge of interfering with child custody is a state jail felony and is punishable by up to two years in jail with a fine of up to $10,000.

Anyone with more information on Arroyo’s whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

