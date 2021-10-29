Tougher side crash tests for small SUVs reveal room for improvement

New, tougher side-impact crash tests proved a challenge for 19 out of 20 small SUVs tested by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Only one of the bunch earned a “good” rating.

“We know if you are in a good-rated vehicle, your chances of dying are 70% lower than if you are in a poor-rated vehicle,” said IIHS President David Harkey.

The new crash tests use a heavier barrier and faster speed – 37 miles an hour- to better simulate today’s two-ton SUVs or pickups slamming into the side of a small SUV.

The IIHS strapped in crash test dummies and crashed 20 new model small SUVs. The only one to receive a “good” rating was the Mazda CX-5.

“The vehicle structure held up extremely well,” Harkey said. “The airbags did a very good job of protecting the heads of the crash test dummies.”

Crash after crash, they assessed how well a compartment structure held up, how well the airbags protected the occupants and what types of injuries the two female dummies sustained.

Nine SUVs got acceptable ratings, including the Honda CR-V and Toyota Rav4.

Two got poor ratings -- the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross and the Honda HR-V. Structurally, Harkey said the Honda HR-V was the worst in the test.

“The result was our barrier intruded almost halfway into the driver’s seat,” he said.

The IIHS said while vehicles are much safer today than in the past, they hope these new, tougher tests push carmakers to make them even safer.

Out of the 20 SUVs tested, one earned a good rating:

2021-22 Mazda CX-5

Nine earned an acceptable rating:

2021-22 Audi Q3

2021-22 Buick Encore

2021-22 Chevrolet Trax

2021-22 Honda CR-V

2021-22 Nissan Rogue

2021-22 Subaru Forester

2021-22 Toyota RAV4

2021-22 Toyota Venza

2021-22 Volvo XC40

Eight SUVs earned a marginal rating:

2021-22 Chevrolet Equinox

2021-22 Ford Escape

2021-22 GMC Terrain

2021 Hyundai Tucson

2021 Jeep Compass

2021-22 Jeep Renegade

2021-22 Kia Sportage

2021-22 Lincoln Corsair

Two earned the lowest rating, poor: