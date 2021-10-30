Gaming expo PAX South won’t return to San Antonio ‘for foreseeable future,’ officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Gamers won’t be gathering in San Antonio anymore for one of the largest gaming events in the country after PAX South announced that it is officially coming to an end.

The three-day expo usually comes to the Alamo City in January and draws thousands of gamers and cosplayers to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

However, due to the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and citing a lack of expansion, PAX South announced Friday that it is calling it quits. You can read its full statement below.

We have made the difficult decision to bring PAX South to an end for the foreseeable future. See the full statement below: pic.twitter.com/hW8J6wBzxb — PAX (@pax) October 29, 2021

PAX South began holding its gaming expo in 2015. However, the company said while some of its other events seemed to grow and draw even larger crowds, PAX South remained the same each year.

“While each of our other events have flourished... PAX South hasn’t expanded and to some extent has remained the same show that it was when we opened it in 2015,” the company said in a statement. “Faced with that reality, and compounded by the impact of COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to bring PAX South to an end for the foreseeable future.”

PAX officials said they have learned a lot during their time in SA, and hope to see gamers again at future events.

“We’re sorry to all our friends who were looking forward to the show’s return in 2022 - we join them in that - but we hope to see you again at our other events as PAX returns. You will forever be part of our family and the legacy of PAX. We learned a great deal from you, and future shows will be better for it,” PAX South said in a statement. “Thank you, San Antonio, for always embodying the PAX spirit by welcoming home gamers and the people who make the things we love.”

PAX does have other events planned, though it’s unclear if any of them will make their way into San Antonio. You can learn more about PAX’s happenings on its website here.

