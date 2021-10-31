Motorcyclist critically injured after being struck by suspected drunken driver on far West Side, police say

A woman is in critical condition after San Antonio police said she was riding a minibike when she was struck by a suspected drunk driver’s vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO – A suspected drunken driver is in custody after San Antonio police said he crashed into a woman riding a motorcycle on the far West Side overnight.

The crash happened around 12:44 a.m., Sunday, in the 10300 block of Potranco Road at Clover Creek.

Police said the woman was heading northbound on Clover, ran a red light and made a U-turn in the middle of the intersection.

The driver of a gray Mazda was traveling eastbound on Potranco in the left lane when he struck the woman’s motorcycle in the intersection, according to officials.

Police said the driver of the Mazda veered right but was unable to avoid the crash.

The woman was taken to University Hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries, according to SAPD.

The driver of the Mazda stayed at the scene and appeared to be intoxicated, authorities said. He was evaluated and arrested for driving while intoxicated.

