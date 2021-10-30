Underground electrical explosions cause damage, prompt evacuations downtown, officials say

Several electrical explosions underground in downtown San Antonio overnight lead to evacuations, damage and a lengthy investigation, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – Several underground electrical explosions in downtown San Antonio overnight lead to evacuations, damage and a lengthy investigation, according to police.

This all happened just after 12 a.m., Saturday, on Jefferson and Martin Streets, near Travis Park.

Police said the first explosion happened at 12:15 a.m. and knocked out the power of at least 10 city blocks, and blew up a vehicle. People who were staying at The St. Anthony Hotel were also forced to evacuate out of precaution.

The electricity returned around 1:45 a.m., but then a second explosion happened just 10 minutes later, according to authorities. The impact from this explosion pushed a red truck several feet forward, officials said.

A third explosion happened a few minutes after the second one, and manhole covers were blown up to 15-20 feet in the air, according to SAPD.

No injuries were reported from any of the explosions and police closed several city blocks to prevent traffic flow and pedestrians from crossing.

The cause of the electrical explosions is still unknown and under investigation. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

