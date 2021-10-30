Man hit, killed by vehicle while crossing Northwest Side street, police say

A 59-year-old man pushing a walker was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a Northwest Side street overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 8:57 p.m., Friday, in the 3600 block of Fredericksburg Road, north of Vance Jackson.

Police said the man was thrown 40 yards due to the impact. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver headed south on Fredericksburg Road following the crash and is still at large. Authorities said three witnesses were detained for questioning to aid in the investigation.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

