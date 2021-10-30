Clear icon
Local News

Man hit, killed by vehicle while crossing Northwest Side street, police say

Authorities are still searching for the driver involved

Cody King, Digital Journalist

A 59-year-old man pushing a walker was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a Northwest Side street overnight, according to San Antonio police.
SAN ANTONIO – A 59-year-old man pushing a walker was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a Northwest Side street overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 8:57 p.m., Friday, in the 3600 block of Fredericksburg Road, north of Vance Jackson.

Police said the man was thrown 40 yards due to the impact. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver headed south on Fredericksburg Road following the crash and is still at large. Authorities said three witnesses were detained for questioning to aid in the investigation.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

