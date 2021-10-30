Clear icon
Man accused of fatally shooting taxicab driver in 2019 arrested on West Side, police say

Baldemar Hinojoza Jr. is charged with capital murder in the death of Aadam Ugaas Xirsi

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Pictured is Baldemar Hinojoza Jr. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of fatally shooting another man in his taxicab two years ago was arrested on the West Side, according to Windcrest police.

Baldemar Hinojoza Jr. was taken into custody Friday and charged with capital murder in the death of Aadam Ugaas Xirsi. Police said Hinojoza had been on the run since January 2019.

Authorities were initially called to the parking lot of a Texas Thrift Store off of Interstate 35, near Loop 410, in Windcrest for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Xirsi shot dead in the driver’s seat of his yellow cab minivan.

Friends of Xirsi said he came to the U.S. from Somalia, and he left behind three children and a wife at the time of his death, according to a previous KSAT report.

The motive behind the shooting is still unclear, and authorities are still interviewing Hinojoza.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

