Man found guilty in 2017 death of 11-month-old boy

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County jury on Monday found a man guilty in the 2017 death of an 11-month-old boy.

Miguel Gutierrez faces a possible maximum punishment of life in prison for the death of Xzavier Cortez.

Gutierrez was apparently babysitting the boy for his mother, Selena Gabriella Moya, when the infant was found unresponsive Nov. 3, 2017, in the 200 block of North San Ignacio.

San Antonio Fire and EMS paramedics testified in the trial that they found the boy unresponsive, his eyes glossed over, what looked like bruising over his torso and the words “Thug Life” written on his stomach.

A 911 call was also played to the jury. It’s unclear who the caller was, but nobody in the home knew how to do CPR on the baby. Several attempts were made by the dispatcher to get somebody to administer CPR.

The defense during the opening statements seemed to shift the blame for Cortez’s death to Moya, who was indicted last year on a charge of child abandonment-risk of bodily injury. Her trial date has not been set.

